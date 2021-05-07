AUD/USD trades with modest losses, holds above mid-0.7700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD failed to build on the previous day’s solid rebound from the 0.7700 round-figure.
  • Suspension of Chinese-Australian economic dialogue continued weighing on the aussie.
  • A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD ahead of NFP.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above mid-0.7700s.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound of around 85-90 pips from the 0.7700 level and witnessed a modest pullback on the last trading day of the week. Signs of strained relations between China and Australia acted as a headwind for the aussie. It is worth reporting that China on Thursday indefinitely suspended all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

On the other hand, the US dollar found some support from a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that exerted some pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The USD uptick, however, lacked any bullish conviction amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This, in turn, might help limit any further losses for the major ahead of the US monthly jobs data.

Economists anticipate another blockbuster NFP print from the US, showing that the economy added nearly one million jobs in April. Investors have been pricing in the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the ultra-lose monetary/fiscal policies and the impressive pace of vaccinations, suggesting that upbeat jobs data alone may not be the source of any meaningful USD strength.

The fundamental backdrop points to further near-term USD weakness and favours the AUD/USD bulls. Hence, any subsequent dip might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7700 mark. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7766
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.7783
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7731
Daily SMA50 0.7707
Daily SMA100 0.771
Daily SMA200 0.7476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7788
Previous Daily Low 0.77
Previous Weekly High 0.7819
Previous Weekly Low 0.7696
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7734
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7727
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.767
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7639
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7814
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7845
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7902

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

