AUD/USD trades with modest losses, holds above 0.7200 mark

- AUD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from 18-month tops amid reviving USD demand.
- Concerns about escalating US-China tensions drove heaven flows towards the greenback.
- The downside remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant ahead of US jobs report.
The AUD/USD pair momentarily slipped below the 0.7200 mark during the Asian session, albeit managed to rebound around 15 pips thereafter.
The pair came under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move back closer to YTD tops. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by concerns about a further escalation in the US-China tensions, which took its toll on the global risk sentiment and drove some heaven flows towards the US dollar.
The US President Donald Trump signed executive orders banning US transactions with China's tech giant Tencent – which owns the popular WeChat app – and ByteDance – the owner of video-sharing app TikTok. The announcement overshadowed upbeat Chinese trade balance figures and forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets.
However, concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery due to the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases, the stalemate in the US Congress over the next round of fiscal stimulus package and declining US Treasury bond yields capped the USD gains. This, in turn, helped limit any deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Apart from this, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 1.6 million jobs in July and the unemployment rate is expected to edge lower to 10.5% from 11.1%.
Against the backdrop of Wednesday's disappointing ADP report, a weaker reading will suggest that the US labour market recovery was faltering and prompt some fresh USD selling. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.7235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7093
|Daily SMA50
|0.698
|Daily SMA100
|0.6661
|Daily SMA200
|0.6704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7199
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold hovers around $2,050 ahead of US jobs report
Gold has been consolidating its gains, trading closer to $2,050 after hitting a new all-time high of $2,075 earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls, which could go either way.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI struggles to keep $42.00 amid risk-off in Asia
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $42.79, recently bounces off the intraday low. US-China and Washington-Ottawa tussles join dimming hopes of US stimulus to weigh on the risk-tone.