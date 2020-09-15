AUD/USD trades at fresh 12-day highs above 0.7300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD rose sharply on upbeat Chinese data on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00.
  • RBA reiterated that it will not hike rates until progress is made toward full employment.

The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and climbed to its highest level since September 3rd at 0.7336. As of writing, the pair was up 0.57% on a daily basis at 0.7330.

AUD capitalizes on strong Chinese data

Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that Industrial Production in August expanded by 5.6% on a yearly basis and surpassed analysts' estimate of 5.1%. Additionally, Retail Sales in the same period increased by 0.5% following July's contraction of 1.1%.

In addition to the upbeat data from China, the Reserve Bank of Australia's September Meeting Minutes helped the AUD preserve its strength. The RBA reiterated that it will not hike the policy rate until progress is made toward full employment and inflation but noted that the downturn was not as severe as initially expected.

On the other hand, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising global equity indexes, is making it hard for the greenback to find demand as a safe-haven. The US Dollar Index, which closed the first day of the week modestly lower, extended its slide on Tuesday and was last seen losing 0.23% on a daily basis at 92.85.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey, Import Price Index and Export Price Index data will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% on the day and the USD could remain on the back foot if Wall Street's main indexes build on Monday's gains in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7329
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 0.7288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7262
Daily SMA50 0.7163
Daily SMA100 0.6942
Daily SMA200 0.6759
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7305
Previous Daily Low 0.7264
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7192
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7244
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7225
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7308
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7327
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7349

 

 

