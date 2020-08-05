AUD/USD tracks the bounce in S&P 500 futures, re-takes 0.7200

- AUD bulls await fresh impetus for the next push higher.
- Victoria’s coronavirus concerns cap the bounce in AUD/USD.
- Falling T-yields, rally in iron-ore and gold underpin ahead of US data.
AUD/USD is gathering pace for a sustained breakthrough the 0.7200 in the European morning, having reversed a dip to near 0.7150 region in early Asia.
The sentiment around the spot remains underpinned by broad US dollar weakness and tumbling Treasury yields across the curve. Record low US real yields make the higher-yielding AUD and US stock futures more attractive. Resurfacing concerns over the US economic recovery is underscored by the lower yields.
Further, the resource-linked aussie takes advantage of the rally in gold and iron-ore prices to fresh record highs and yearly tops respectively. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) AUD500 million bond purchases to support the economy also collaborates with an upbeat tone.
However, growing worries over the continued rise in the coronavirus cases in Australia’s no. 2 most populous state of Victoria could weigh on the aussie dollar’s upside. The state reported a daily record high of 725 and 15 death despite the border closure and fresh lockdown restrictions announced earlier this week.
Moreover, S&P Global Ratings placing Victoria’s AAA credit rating on negative watch also keeps the sellers hopeful ahead of the critical US ADP jobs and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI reports. All eyes will also remain on the US fiscal stimulus talks for fresh impetus on the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD technical levels
The immediate upside will be tested at 0.7200 (round figure). The next resistance is aligned at 0.7249 (daily classic R3). On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at 0.7151 (daily low/ 10-DMA), below which the 20-DMA at 0.7080 could be tested.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7192
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7069
|Daily SMA50
|0.6957
|Daily SMA100
|0.6632
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.