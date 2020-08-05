AUD/USD tracks the bounce in S&P 500 futures, re-takes 0.7200

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD bulls await fresh impetus for the next push higher.
  • Victoria’s coronavirus concerns cap the bounce in AUD/USD.
  • Falling T-yields, rally in iron-ore and gold underpin ahead of US data.

AUD/USD is gathering pace for a sustained breakthrough the 0.7200 in the European morning, having reversed a dip to near 0.7150 region in early Asia.

The sentiment around the spot remains underpinned by broad US dollar weakness and tumbling Treasury yields across the curve. Record low US real yields make the higher-yielding AUD and US stock futures more attractive. Resurfacing concerns over the US economic recovery is underscored by the lower yields.

Further, the resource-linked aussie takes advantage of the rally in gold and iron-ore prices to fresh record highs and yearly tops respectively. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) AUD500 million bond purchases to support the economy also collaborates with an upbeat tone.

However, growing worries over the continued rise in the coronavirus cases in Australia’s no. 2 most populous state of Victoria could weigh on the aussie dollar’s upside. The state reported a daily record high of 725 and 15 death despite the border closure and fresh lockdown restrictions announced earlier this week.

Moreover, S&P Global Ratings placing Victoria’s AAA credit rating on negative watch also keeps the sellers hopeful ahead of the critical US ADP jobs and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI reports. All eyes will also remain on the US fiscal stimulus talks for fresh impetus on the risk sentiment.

AUD/USD technical levels

The immediate upside will be tested at 0.7200 (round figure). The next resistance is aligned at 0.7249 (daily classic R3). On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at 0.7151 (daily low/ 10-DMA), below which the 20-DMA at 0.7080 could be tested.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7192
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.7161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7069
Daily SMA50 0.6957
Daily SMA100 0.6632
Daily SMA200 0.6701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7168
Previous Daily Low 0.7105
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7121
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7207
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7246

 

 

