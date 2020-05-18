AUD/USD: Tough time for the Aussie – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities remain committed sellers of AUD rallies and look to fade any further upward progress back toward a 0.65 handle.
Key quotes
“We note that the daily MACD has recently rolled over, pointing to a deteriorating technical backdrop. Today may not be the day to look for it, but we think a push lower through a near-term double bottom a hair above 0.64 could see additional selling pressure emerge.”
“We’d expect to see a test of 0.6370. The real prize is a bit lower, we think. We think the 0.6260 area could emerge as the key threshold for further downside potential.”
“We think we’d have to see a clear move above recent highs at 0.6570 to revisit our bearish bias.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.08 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, rising. Moderna's progress toward a coronavirus vaccine has boosted sentiment and pushes the safe-haven dollar down. China's rising oil demand is also helping to outweigh concerns about Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2150, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150 amid US dollar weakness. The pound is shrugging off fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates.
Gold retreats from fresh 7.5 year highs
Gold has retreated from the new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as investors shy away from the precious metal amid a better market mood.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play
Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.