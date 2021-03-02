AUD/USD to march forward to 0.82 by the end of the second quarter – CIBC

Economists at CIBC Capital Markets expect the aussie to extend already strong gains and forecast the AUD/USD pair at 0.8150 by the second quarter of the year.

Key quotes

“We now anticipate further gains and forecast AUD/USD at 0.8150 by end-2Q”

“We saw a combination of rebounding domestic activity and much improved trade and current account positions underlining gains in the AUD. Those factors have been sustained and now strengthened, particularly under the influence of global reflation enthusiasm and on a broad rally in commodity prices.”

“Policy support has been confirmed to remain for some time yet, and absent a downturn, the positive trend for the AUD should remain intact.”

“We expect ongoing yield demand to keep the cross firm. We are aware that AUD levels risk reaching a point that could raise the ire of the RBA. We don’t believe we are there yet.”