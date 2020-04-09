AUD/USD: The Aussie hinges on Covid-19 dynamics – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ Bank take a look at the AUD/USD outlook for the next week.

Key quotes

“Shifting risk dynamics around COVID-19 have put downside pressure on the AUD, which is closely linked to activity in Asia via tourism and the export of raw materials.”

“The near-term prospects for the AUD are therefore likely to hinge on transmission rates and the scale of the activity slowdown.”

“Spot: 0.62 ANZ Fair value: 0.64”