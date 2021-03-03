AUD/USD: The 55-DMA at 0.7715 remains exposed – Commerzbank

The AUD/USD pair takes rounds to 0.7830 after bouncing from the 55-day moving average at 0.7715. However, the latter remains exposed, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“AUD/USD is managing a small bounce from its 55-day ma at 0.7715, this should remain fairly tepid as the market charted a key week reversal last week.”
“Below the 55-day ma at 0.7715 and Fridays low at 0.7690 should trigger losses to the 0.7564 February low.”
“Below 0.7564 will trigger a slide to 0.7463 December 21 low and also the 0.7413 September high and the 0.7340 November 9 high.”
“Intraday Elliott wave counts are implying that rallies to the 0.7840 region are likely to fail.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
