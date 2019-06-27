AUD/USD tests 0.70 marks as greenback ignores today's GDP data

- US economy expanded 3.1% in the first quarter as expected.
- US Dollar Index fails to break out of range following the uninspiring data.
- Attention turns to US-China trade talks at G20 summit.
The AUD/USD pair inched higher on Thursday and touched the 0.70 mark for the first time in more than two weeks as today's data from the United States failed to help the greenback gain traction. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 0.6996.
The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases from Australia is allowing the greenback's market valuation to continue to drive the pair's action today. In its third estimate, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the real-GDP in the first quarter expanded by 3.1% on a yearly basis to match the previous estimate and the market consensus.
Other data from the U.S. revealed that the number of citizens applying for unemployment benefits rose by 10,000 to 227,000 in the week ending June. The US Dollar Index, which spent a large part of the day in a relatively tight range near the 96.20 mark was last posting small daily losses.
Meanwhile, the Chinese news outlet Global Times today claimed that the fact that President Trump continues to use bullying tactics like threatening to impose additional tariffs will have a negative impact on this weekend's talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi. Nevertheless, these headlines don't seem to be weighing on antipodeans for the time being and investors will remain focused on fresh developments surrounding the trade negotiations.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6996
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6938
|Daily SMA50
|0.6966
|Daily SMA100
|0.7038
|Daily SMA200
|0.7105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6996
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6951
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.705
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, lower. US GDP has been confirmed at 3.1% YoY as expected. German HICP inflation also met expectations with 1.3% YoY. Tension is mounting ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.