AUD/USD testing bears’ commitment around 0.6800, eyes on Australian GDP

- Aussie benefits from RBA’s upbeat comments, fresh USD selling.
- RBA left policy steady, economic downturn less severe than feared.
- Focus remains on US-China tensions ahead of Australian Q1 GDP
AUD/USD is challenging the bears’ commitment around the 0.68 handle, as it looks to extend the upside to test the five-month highs of 0.6814 reached in early Asia.
The optimistic remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on the economy helped the spot to stage a comeback from daily lows of 0.6776 to 0.6808 while resurgent US dollar supply also added strength to the aussie’s rebound.
The RBA maintained the key rate at 0.25% while noting that the economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic may be less severe than previously expected.
However, sellers continue to lurk above 0.6800, as renewed US-China tensions over phase one trade deal continue to weigh on the market mood. Also, the US riots escalation kept the investors on the edge, capping the upside attempts in the higher-yielding, the AUD.
In the day ahead, the US dollar price action will remain the main driver behind the major’s moves while investors await fresh developments around the US-China issue for fresh trading impetus.
Also, cautiousness will likely persist ahead of Wednesday’s Australian Q1 GDP report, as markets failed to take advantage of the upbeat Q1 Current Account and Companies’ Operating Profits data.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
The bulls need a break above the 0.6814 level for a fresh move higher towards 0.6850 (psychological level). To the downside, the daily pivot point at 0.6749 could cap the immediate declines. Below which a test of the 5-DMA at 0.6711 will be inevitable.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6800
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6541
|Daily SMA50
|0.6379
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6648
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7007
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.11 amid US protests, European reopening
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, within familiar levels. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics.
GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests and several UK figures are eyed.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin Zooms Past $10,000 as Ripple’s ODL Volume Surges In Australia
Volatility appears to be back in the market following Monday’s price action. The total market capitalization has shot up to $283 billion at the time of writing compared to $269 billion at the close of Monday’s session.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.
WTI bulls look for entry beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement
WTI prints mild gains below the intraday high of $35.98. Sustained trading beyond 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful. The March 11 top acts as immediate resistance before the key Fibonacci retracement level.