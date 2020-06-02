AUD/USD testing bears’ commitment around 0.6800, eyes on Australian GDP

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Aussie benefits from RBA’s upbeat comments, fresh USD selling.
  • RBA left policy steady, economic downturn less severe than feared.
  • Focus remains on US-China tensions ahead of Australian Q1 GDP

AUD/USD is challenging the bears’ commitment around the 0.68 handle, as it looks to extend the upside to test the five-month highs of 0.6814 reached in early Asia.

The optimistic remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on the economy helped the spot to stage a comeback from daily lows of 0.6776 to 0.6808 while resurgent US dollar supply also added strength to the aussie’s rebound.

The RBA maintained the key rate at 0.25% while noting that the economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic may be less severe than previously expected.

However, sellers continue to lurk above 0.6800, as renewed US-China tensions over phase one trade deal continue to weigh on the market mood. Also, the US riots escalation kept the investors on the edge, capping the upside attempts in the higher-yielding, the AUD.

In the day ahead, the US dollar price action will remain the main driver behind the major’s moves while investors await fresh developments around the US-China issue for fresh trading impetus.

Also, cautiousness will likely persist ahead of Wednesday’s Australian Q1 GDP report, as markets failed to take advantage of the upbeat Q1 Current Account and Companies’ Operating Profits data.

AUD/USD technical levels to watch

The bulls need a break above the 0.6814 level for a fresh move higher towards 0.6850 (psychological level). To the downside, the daily pivot point at 0.6749 could cap the immediate declines. Below which a test of the 5-DMA at 0.6711 will be inevitable.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6800
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6798
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6541
Daily SMA50 0.6379
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6804
Previous Daily Low 0.6648
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6708
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6541
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6906
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7007

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding above 1.11 amid US protests, European reopening

EUR/USD holding above 1.11 amid US protests, European reopening

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, within familiar levels. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests and several UK figures are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin Zooms Past $10,000 as Ripple’s ODL Volume Surges In Australia

Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin Zooms Past $10,000 as Ripple’s ODL Volume Surges In Australia

Volatility appears to be back in the market following Monday’s price action. The total market capitalization has shot up to $283 billion at the time of writing compared to $269 billion at the close of Monday’s session. 

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.

Gold News

WTI bulls look for entry beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement

WTI bulls look for entry beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement

WTI prints mild gains below the intraday high of $35.98. Sustained trading beyond 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful. The March 11 top acts as immediate resistance before the key Fibonacci retracement level.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures