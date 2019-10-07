AUD/USD technical analysis: Surrenders early gains, conflicting signals on hourly chart

- AUD/USD's hourly chart shows a rising wedge breakdown – a bearish reversal pattern,
- The hourly chart is also reporting a golden crossover.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6754, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6765 in the early Asian trading hours. The pair hit a high of 0.6774 on Friday.
The pullback from Friday's high has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. A rising wedge is a bearish reversal pattern, meaning the bounce from Oct. 2's low of 0.6771 has ended and the bears have regained control.
Rising wedge breakdowns usually yield a drop to its bottom or the starting point. Put simply, the wedge breakdown suggests cope for a retest of recent lows near 0.6770.
While the rising wedge breakdown indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside, the golden crossover suggests otherwise.
The 50-hour moving average (MA) has crossed above the 200-hour MA, confirming a bullish or golden crossover. The rising wedge breakdown, however, will take precedence over the golden crossover as the latter is a lagging indicator.
That said, a strong bounce from the 200-hour MA, currently at 0.6744, would neutralize the wedge breakdown and open the doors for a move higher to 0.68.
Hourly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6798
|Daily SMA50
|0.6788
|Daily SMA100
|0.6873
|Daily SMA200
|0.6987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6776
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6822
