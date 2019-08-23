AUD/USD technical analysis: Struggles near the lower end of a 2-week old trading range

- The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Friday and remained well within a broader trading range.
- The range-bound price action over the past two weeks or so now seemed to have constituted towards the formation of a rectangular chart pattern on short-term charts.
A rectangle is usually s continuation pattern that forms as a trading range during a pause in the trend - bearish in this case - though sometimes can also mark a significant trend bottom and thus warrant caution before placing any aggressive bets for any further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, the trading range support is pegged near the 0.6740 region, which if broken will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 0.6700 handle before eventually dropping to 0.6675 region - a decade low set earlier this August.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront an intermediate resistance near the 0.6775 region but the top end of the trading range - around the 0.6800 handle - might continue to act as a key barrier and turn out to be a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory.
Sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 0.6820 region now seems to prompt some aggressive short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 0.6900 handle with some intermediate resistance near the 0.6875-80 region.
AUD/USD 4-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6759
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6796
|Daily SMA50
|0.6903
|Daily SMA100
|0.6956
|Daily SMA200
|0.7052
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6789
|Previous Daily Low
|0.675
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.