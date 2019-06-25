AUD/USD technical analysis: Sits at 2-week tops, bulls likely to target 0.70 mark

- The AUD/USD pair is placed at the top end of its daily trading range, or two-week tops, with bulls now eyeing a follow-through move beyond 50-day SMA.
- The fact that the pair is moving higher after forming a base near 61.8% Fibo. level of the 0.7022-0.6832 recent slide support prospects for an eventual breakout.
Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the constructive outlook and set the stage for a further intraday positive move towards reclaiming the key 0.70 psychological mark.
The mentioned handle coincides with a short-term descending trend-line - extending from April 30 through monthly tops, and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
A follow-through buying would negate any near-term bearish bias and trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move, lifting the pair further beyond monthly highs, around the 0.7020-25 region, towards testing the next major hurdle near the 0.7065-70 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 61.8% Fibo. level, near mid-0.6900s, now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the slide, though would still be seen as a buying opportunity and hence, limit the downfall near 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 0.6900 handle.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.697
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6933
|Daily SMA50
|0.6975
|Daily SMA100
|0.7042
|Daily SMA200
|0.7108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1380 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD sees fresh selling and tests daily lows near 1.1380 region amid a broad-based US dollar comeback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh insights on the US interest rates outlook.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2760 post-UK data
The GBP/USD pair keeps the bid tone intact near the 1.2760 region despite a sharp drop in the UK CBI Retailing Reported Sales and broad US dollar recovery. Eyes on Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.