AUD/USD Technical Analysis: On the bids beyond 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD trades positive for the second consecutive day, towards 21-day SMA.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement and ascending trend line since early-October cap near-term declines.

AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6911 during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair extends recovery gains beyond 200-day SMA, which in turn pushes buyers towards a 21-day SMA level of 0.6925.

Even so, highs marked in October and December months around 0.6930/40 will restrict pair’s further upside, if not then 0.7000 will offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to the monthly top around 0.7040.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 200-day SMA Level of 0.6890 can fetch the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, at 0.6856.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s downside below 0.6856 will be challenged by an upward sloping trend line since early-October, at 0.6815.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6914
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.6906
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6924
Daily SMA50 0.6868
Daily SMA100 0.6833
Daily SMA200 0.6893
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.685
Previous Weekly High 0.6959
Previous Weekly Low 0.6848
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6874
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6991

 

 

