AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie reclaims the 0.6950 level ahead of the FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is gaining bullish momentum as the US Dollar is weakening.
  • Investors will pay close attention to the FOMC minutes at 18.00 GMT.

AUD/USD daily chart

The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Dollar is weaker across the board sending AUD/USD up.


AUD/USD 4-hour chart


 
AUD/USD is trading above its 200 SMA suggesting potential bullish momentum. The level to beat for bulls is 0.6980 followed by 0.7017, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart
 

AUD/USD is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support is seen at 0.6951 and 0.6920, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels
 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6962
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.6929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.695
Daily SMA50 0.695
Daily SMA100 0.7027
Daily SMA200 0.7094
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6977
Previous Daily Low 0.692
Previous Weekly High 0.7049
Previous Weekly Low 0.6955
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6942
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6955
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.685
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6964
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7021

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes

EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes

Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles

The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.

USD/JPY News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location