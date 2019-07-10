AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie reclaims the 0.6950 level ahead of the FOMC minutes

- AUD/USD is gaining bullish momentum as the US Dollar is weakening.
- Investors will pay close attention to the FOMC minutes at 18.00 GMT.
AUD/USD daily chart
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Dollar is weaker across the board sending AUD/USD up.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD is trading above its 200 SMA suggesting potential bullish momentum. The level to beat for bulls is 0.6980 followed by 0.7017, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
AUD/USD is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support is seen at 0.6951 and 0.6920, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.695
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7049
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6955
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7021
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.