AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is under pressure below the 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is consolidating the recent losses in a quiet Monday.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6760 price level.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading within Friday’s range.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is consolidating the recent losses below the 0.6800 handle and the 200 SMA. A break below the 0.6760 support level can lead to a drop to the 0.6690 swing low. 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is under pressure below the main SMAs. Resistances are seen at the 0.6800 and 0.6830 price levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6768
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6805
Daily SMA50 0.6838
Daily SMA100 0.6894
Daily SMA200 0.7004
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6809
Previous Daily Low 0.6759
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6778
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.679
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6728
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6846

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

