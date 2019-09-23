AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is under pressure below the 0.6800 handle

AUD/USD is consolidating the recent losses in a quiet Monday.

The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6760 price level.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading within Friday’s range.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is consolidating the recent losses below the 0.6800 handle and the 200 SMA. A break below the 0.6760 support level can lead to a drop to the 0.6690 swing low.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is under pressure below the main SMAs. Resistances are seen at the 0.6800 and 0.6830 price levels.

Additional key levels