AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is trading below 0.6980 ahead of RBA

By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is under bearish pressure below the 0.7000 mark.
  • The level to beat for sellers is 0.6960. 

Market participants will pay attention to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Rate Decision and Statement at 4:30 GMT. This can lead to high volatility on AUD-related pairs.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading below the 0.7000 mark and is testing the 50 SMA.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is testing the 0.6960 support and the 50 SMA. Further down lies 0.6930 and 0.6914 support according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be seen at 0.6980 and 0.7000 resistances.


Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6964
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 0.702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6947
Daily SMA50 0.6961
Daily SMA100 0.7036
Daily SMA200 0.7102
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7026
Previous Daily Low 0.6997
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6926
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7015
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7003
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6974
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7061

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD settles in the 1.1280 region as dollar demand returned

The greenback ends Monday on a higher note, up against all of its major rivals amid upbeat local data. Safe-havens suffered from a better market mood. European currencies hit by poor local Markit Manufacturing PMI.

GBP/USD at the lower end of its daily range

The Pound weakened on the back of persistent political uncertainty and dismal manufacturing output, now trading against the dollar in the 1.2630 area.

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.

Gold bulls sulking on the cease-fire outcome and dialled down Fed cut expectations

Global markets were in "wait-and-see" mode ahead of the weekend's trade headline bonanza, where top-tier trade delegations gathered around the highly anticipated Trump-Xi meeting that went down on Saturday, resulting in a widely expected "trade cease-fire".

FX Flows Fueled by G20 Optimism

The G20 summit ended with a trade truce between the US and China. President Trump and President Xi agreed to restart talks with Trump promising to hold back additional tariffs and allow US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.

