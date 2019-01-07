AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is trading below 0.6980 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD is under bearish pressure below the 0.7000 mark.

The level to beat for sellers is 0.6960.

Market participants will pay attention to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Rate Decision and Statement at 4:30 GMT. This can lead to high volatility on AUD-related pairs.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading below the 0.7000 mark and is testing the 50 SMA.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is testing the 0.6960 support and the 50 SMA. Further down lies 0.6930 and 0.6914 support according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be seen at 0.6980 and 0.7000 resistances.



Additional key levels