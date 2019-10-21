AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie enters the Asian session above the 0.6850 level

- The Aussie is nearing the September highs this Monday.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6872 level.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 0.6850, 0.6835 and 0.6807 price levels.
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.676
|Daily SMA50
|0.678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6859
|Daily SMA200
|0.697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.672
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6868
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
