AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie enters the Asian session above the 0.6850 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is nearing the September highs this Monday. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6872 level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs) on the daily chart. However, in October, the market has been bouncing sharply and surpassed the 100 SMA at 0.6858. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6872 resistance. A break above the level is necessary for the market to trade towards 0.6895, near September highs. In case the market takes out the September highs, the next level to watch become the 0.6950 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 0.6850, 0.6835 and 0.6807 price levels.

 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6868
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6854
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.676
Daily SMA50 0.678
Daily SMA100 0.6859
Daily SMA200 0.697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6858
Previous Daily Low 0.682
Previous Weekly High 0.6858
Previous Weekly Low 0.672
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6806
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6868
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6906

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops toward $1480 as the US Dollar rebounds

Gold drops toward $1480 as the US Dollar rebounds

Gold price broke an intraday range to the downside. It bottomed at $1,483/oz, the lowest level since October 16.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures