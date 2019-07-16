AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie declining to daily lows near 0.7014 ahead of Fed’s Powell speech

- AUD/USD is losing steam below the 0.7060 resistance.
- The level to beat for bears is 0.7014 followed by 0.6980 and 0.6950.
AUD/USD daily chart
The Aussie is in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). It is currently challenging Monday’s lows and the 100 SMA. Fed’s Chair Powell will be delivering a speech at 17:00 GMT. The event can lead to high volatilty in USD-related currency pairs.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD found resistance below 0.7060 and the previous peak made in early July. On a break below 0.7014, bears can overtake the market and drive its towards 0.6980 and 0.6950, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
AUD/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a consolidation down in the near term. Resistances are seen near 0.7035 and 0.7060 , according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6971
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.7021
|Daily SMA200
|0.7092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
