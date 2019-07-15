AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging the daily highs near 0.7040

AUD/USD is trying to break above its daily high near 0.7040.

The level to beat for bulls is 0.7060 and 0.7100 on the way up.

AUD/USD daily chart



The Aussie is in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).

AUD/USD 4-hour chart





AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The level to beat for bulls is at 0.7060 followed by 0.7100, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart



AUD/USD is advancing above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 0.7015 and 0.6980, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels