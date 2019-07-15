AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging the daily highs near 0.7040

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trying to break above its daily high near 0.7040.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 0.7060 and 0.7100 on the way up. 

AUD/USD daily chart


The Aussie is in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart


 
AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The level to beat for bulls is at 0.7060 followed by 0.7100, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 

 
AUD/USD is advancing above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 0.7015 and 0.6980, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7035
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6962
Daily SMA50 0.6949
Daily SMA100 0.7023
Daily SMA200 0.7092
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7026
Previous Daily Low 0.697
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6909
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6991
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7061
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7097

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

