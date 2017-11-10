AUD/USD: take a trip to the 0.78 handle but looks heavy post Home Loans well below prior

AUD/USD: take a trip to the 0.78 handle but looks heavy post Home Loans well below priorBy Ross J Burland
Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7807, up 0.23% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7811 and low at 0.7786.
AUD/USD took a trip uptown to the 0.78 handle ahead of the housing data which fell in at 1%, beating the 0.5% expected but still well below prior 2.8%, revised from 2.9%.
AUD/USD still remains in a limited range in Asia following a very quiet European and US sessions where the price stayed between 0.7775/95, opening NY at 0.7790 and closing around 0.7780 on the handover. There is not much out there to break the ranges until US Friday's data dump where a particular focus will stay with retails sales and CPI.
AUD/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet, explained that the main resistance from the current level stands at 0.7835, the level to surpass to get a more constructive outlook.
"Technically, the pair remains neutral short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is standing a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength, barely holding above their mid-lines," Valeria added.
