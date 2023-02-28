AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flirts with daily low amid modest USD strength

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest uptick amid renewed USD buying.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields help revive the USD demand.
  • Recession fears offset the upbeat Australian Retail Sales and act as a headwind.

The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers following an uptick to mid-0.6700s and stalls a modest recovery from its lowest level since January touched the previous day. The pair retreats to the lower end of its daily range, around the 0.6730-0.6725 region during the early European session and is pressured by reviving US Dollar demand.

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance for longer in the wake of stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the stronger US PCE Price Index released last Friday, which indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped.

Market participants, meanwhile, remain worried about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. Apart from this, geopolitical tensions keep a lid on the overnight optimistic move in the equity markets, which further benefits the safe-haven Greenback and contributes to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie. This overshadows better-than-expected Australian Retail Sales data and does little to lend any support to the AUD/USD pair.

In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Retail Sales grew by 1.9% in January against consensus estimates for a 1.5% rise and the 3.9% downfall recorded in the previous month. The AUD/USD pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction in reaction to the upbeat domestic data suggests that the downtrend witnessed since the beginning of this month is still far from being over. Bears, however, might wait for a sustained break below the 0.6700 mark.

Traders now look to the US economic docket - featuring the release of regional manufacturing PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6729
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.6739
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6914
Daily SMA50 0.6894
Daily SMA100 0.673
Daily SMA200 0.6799
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6745
Previous Daily Low 0.6698
Previous Weekly High 0.6921
Previous Weekly Low 0.6719
Previous Monthly High 0.7143
Previous Monthly Low 0.6688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.671
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6663
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6803

 

 

Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

