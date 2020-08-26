AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7200 as USD gathers strength

- AUD/USD rose to a fresh daily high of 0.7211 but lost its traction.
- US Dollar Index edges higher above 93.00 ahead of US data.
- Durable Goods Orders in US is expected to rise by 4.3% in July.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to a daily high of 0.7211 during the European session but lost its momentum as the USD started to gather strength ahead of macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 0.7200.
DXY turns north after retreating to 93.00 area
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the greenback continues to find demand on the back of surging US Treasury bond yields. The 10-year T-bond yield gained nearly 8% in the first two days of the week and extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high of 0.716% on Wednesday. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.22% on the day at 93.21 following a retreat to 93.00 area earlier in the day.
In the early American session, the Durable Goods Orders, which is expected to come in at +4.3% on a monthly basis in July, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
During the Asian trading hours on Thursday, Private Capital Expenditures for the second quarter will be the only data featured in the Australian economic docket.
More importantly, market participants will wait for FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell to deliver his opening statement on the Jackson Hole Symposium at 1410 GMT on Thursday. Powell is expected to talk about possible changes to forward guidance or policy outlook with the FOMC having completed its framework review.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7202
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7176
|Daily SMA50
|0.7052
|Daily SMA100
|0.681
|Daily SMA200
|0.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7179
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its slide after the release of US data
EUR/USD is trading at daily lows sub-1.1800, as the greenback further benefited from upbeat US Durable Goods Orders beating expectations, up by 11.2% in July.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold remained depressed for the fourth straight day amid a modest USD uptick. Concerns about the US economic recovery might help limit any deeper losses. US macro data eyed for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”
The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.
WTI: Probes lower band of bollinger with mild losses above $43.00
WTI consolidates the previous day’s gains that probed the monthly high around $43.65. A three-day-old ascending trend line challenges the sellers below bollinger. Bulls need a clear break of $44.00 to keep controls.