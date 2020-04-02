AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.6100 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Business confidence in Australia fell sharply in first quarter.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively calm near 99.50 on Thursday.
  • Coming up: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Trade Balance data from US.

The AUD/USD pair climbed to a daily high of 0.6120 on Thursday but struggled to preserve its momentum ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6095, still adding 0.4% on a daily basis.

AUD ignores dismal business sentiment data

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence Index in the first quarter slumped to -11 from -2. However, with Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison noting on Thursday that they are slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country, market participants ignored the disappointing data and the AUD gathered strength against its rivals.

On the other hand, the greenback trades mixed against its major rivals with the US Dollar Index fluctuating in a relatively tight range around mid-99s on Thursday. In the second half of the day, investors will be paying close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which skyrocketed to an all-time high above 3 million last week.

On Wednesday, the ADP in its National Employment Report said that the employment in the private sector declined by 27,000. Although this reading was much better than the market expectation for a decline of 150,000 it failed to provide a boost to the market sentiment.

Other data from the US will include Trade Balance and Factory Orders for February as well as the ISM NY's Business Conditions Index for March.

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6095
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.6071
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6153
Daily SMA50 0.6469
Daily SMA100 0.667
Daily SMA200 0.6758
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6186
Previous Daily Low 0.6039
Previous Weekly High 0.62
Previous Weekly Low 0.57
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6095
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.613
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5864
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6159
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6306

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at weekly lows near 1.0900

EUR/USD at weekly lows near 1.0900

The American currency is getting some market’s favor ahead of the release of US employment-related data. Sentiment in better shape, although fear persists.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.24 amid UK virus concerns

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.24 amid UK virus concerns

GBP/USD has advanced well above 1.24 amid a mixed market mood and as UK PM Johnson is coming under pressure for handling COVID-19 and after deaths jumped by 31% on Wednesday. US jobless claims are awaited.

GBP/USD News

Bulls and bears face-to-face on the crypto board

Bulls and bears face-to-face on the crypto board

The XRP/USD pair is on the verge of a confrontation between the two sides of the market. Bitcoin remains weak against Altcoin despite yesterday's rise. Negative market sentiment shapes a technical floor and could trigger an opposite sentiment signal.

Read more

Gold turns higher for the second straight session, lacks follow-through

Gold turns higher for the second straight session, lacks follow-through

A combination of factors assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the $1583 region. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the uptick. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment kept a lid on any runaway rally.

Gold News

WTI reverses a part of the 10% rally, back below $22 mark

WTI reverses a part of the 10% rally, back below $22 mark

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extended the recent recovery mode and rallied as high as $22.55 before trimming gains to now trade back below the 22 handle. The black gold dipped briefly below the 20 mark on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures