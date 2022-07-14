  • AUD/USD gained some traction on Thursday in reaction to a stellar Australian jobs report.
  • Aggressive Fed rate hike bets lifted the USD to a 20-year high and capped gains for the pair.
  • Recession fears continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and the risk-sensitive aussie.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest bounce on Wednesday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. The pair was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 0.6765-0.6770 region, and remains at the mercy of the US dollar price dynamics.

The Australian dollar got a minor lift following the release of the stellar domestic jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in almost 50 years. The data bolstered the case for a supersized interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its next policy meeting in August. The intraday uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction amid the emergence of fresh US dollar buying.

In fact, the USD Index climbed to a fresh 20-year high and continued drawing support from the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The red-hot US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday reinforced bets for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that everything is in play to combat persistently rising inflation pressures.

The markets were quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of a historic 100 bps Fed rate hike move later this month. This, in turn, kept the US Treasury bond yields elevated and continued underpinning the buck. This, along with growing fears about a possible global recession and the prevalent risk-off environment, benefitted the safe-haven greenback and acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.

Even from a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has struggled to capitalize on its bounce from the vicinity of the 0.6700 mark or the lowest level since June 2020. Furthermore, the recent leg down has been along a downward sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful recovery move.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.677
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6876
Daily SMA50 0.6991
Daily SMA100 0.7169
Daily SMA200 0.7205
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6804
Previous Daily Low 0.6724
Previous Weekly High 0.6896
Previous Weekly Low 0.6761
Previous Monthly High 0.7283
Previous Monthly Low 0.685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6774
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6755
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6645
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6804
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6844
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6883

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

