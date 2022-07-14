- AUD/USD gained some traction on Thursday in reaction to a stellar Australian jobs report.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets lifted the USD to a 20-year high and capped gains for the pair.
- Recession fears continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and the risk-sensitive aussie.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest bounce on Wednesday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. The pair was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 0.6765-0.6770 region, and remains at the mercy of the US dollar price dynamics.
The Australian dollar got a minor lift following the release of the stellar domestic jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in almost 50 years. The data bolstered the case for a supersized interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its next policy meeting in August. The intraday uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction amid the emergence of fresh US dollar buying.
In fact, the USD Index climbed to a fresh 20-year high and continued drawing support from the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The red-hot US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday reinforced bets for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that everything is in play to combat persistently rising inflation pressures.
The markets were quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of a historic 100 bps Fed rate hike move later this month. This, in turn, kept the US Treasury bond yields elevated and continued underpinning the buck. This, along with growing fears about a possible global recession and the prevalent risk-off environment, benefitted the safe-haven greenback and acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
Even from a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has struggled to capitalize on its bounce from the vicinity of the 0.6700 mark or the lowest level since June 2020. Furthermore, the recent leg down has been along a downward sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful recovery move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.677
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6876
|Daily SMA50
|0.6991
|Daily SMA100
|0.7169
|Daily SMA200
|0.7205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY races past 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is surging past 139.00, at the highest level in 23 years in the European session. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price extends losses towards $1,700 on bets of 1% Fed rate hike
Gold Price (XAUUSD) is extending the drop towards the $1,700 mark, as increased expectations of a 1% Fed rate hike in July boost the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. The hawkish Fed tightening bets soared following hotter US inflation.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!