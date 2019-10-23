AUD/USD struggles to find direction, continues to trade around 0.6850

- Lack of macroeconomic data releases causes markets to stay calm on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index looks to end the day flat near 97.50.
- Coming up: Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Australia.
After posting small daily losses on Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and looks to close the day near the 0.6850 handle.
The lack of major developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade conflict and significant macroeconomic data releases on Wednesday is forcing major currency pairs to stay in a consolidation phase.
Eyes on PMI reports
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Markit Economics will be publishing the preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports. Markets expect the Manufacturing PMI to fall to 49 in October from 50.3 in September to reveal contraction in the sector's economic activity.
Lower-than-expected PMI figures could put the AUD under selling pressure as it's likely to be seen as a factor that would force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to preserve its dovish policy outlook.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which registered modest recovery gains on Tuesday, looks to finish the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday. Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data, durable good orders, and new home sales data from the US on Thursday could cause volatility to heighten in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6768
|Daily SMA50
|0.6783
|Daily SMA100
|0.6857
|Daily SMA200
|0.6967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6884
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6849
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.672
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6911
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.