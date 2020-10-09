AUD/USD struggles to extend two-day winning trend despite upbeat Aussie data

  • AUD/USD is flatlined near 0.7172, having defended 0.71 earlier this week. 
  • Australia's home loan data for August bettered estimates. 
  • Improved risk appetite favors continued rise in the AUD. 

AUD/USD is trading in a sideways manner near 0.7172 at press time with the bulls taking a breather, having engineered a 70-pip rally in the past two trading days. 

Australia's owner-occupied home values surged by 13.6% month-on-month in August from July's 10.7% rise. Meanwhile, Investment Lending for homes rose 9.3% in August, up from 3.5% in July. 

Further, Australia's Financial Stability Review released a few minutes before press time said the Australian business and households are generally in a strong financial position and the financial system has stabilized since the March crash. 

So far, however, the upbeat data and RBA's take on the economy and financial system has failed to put a bid under the Aussie dollar. 

The positive mood has returned to equity markets on expectations for additional Us fiscal stimulus. As such, the Aussie dollar may print gains during the day ahead. 

That said, big gains may remain elusive for some time as the RBA is expected to cut rates to a new record low of 0.10% from 0.25% in November. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.717
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.7165
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7181
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7064
Daily SMA200 0.6782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7171
Previous Daily Low 0.7122
Previous Weekly High 0.721
Previous Weekly Low 0.7028
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7152
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7141
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7085
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

