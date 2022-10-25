AUD/USD struggles to cross the 0.6350 hurdle, Aussie Inflation/US GDP in focus

- AUD/USD has faced barricades around 0.6350 amid China’s Jinping-infused pessimism.
- A fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks likely.
- Fears of recession in the US economy have accelerates as US Yellen cited that the one cannot be ruled out.
The AUD/USD pair surrendered its pullback move to near 0.6350 in the Tokyo session. China’s Jinping-infused pessimism is weighing pressure on the aussie dollar. The risk-on impulse is still solid despite a minor fall in S&P500 futures after back-to-back bullish settlements. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is attempting to recapture the critical hurdle of 112.00 after a subdued opening in Tokyo.
The 10-year US Treasury yields have trimmed to 4.21% amid a positive market sentiment. The chances for a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) stand at 95%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
A Reuters poll on Fed’s interest rate projections claimed that the central bank will announce a fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike. Other outcomes of the Reuters poll state that the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. No, doubt the aggressive rate hike cycle by the Fed is also welcoming the risk of recession ahead.
Fears of recession risk have escalated significantly as US Treasury Chief Janet Yellen cited “Cannot rule out risk” of a recession, as reported by MSNBC news.
Going forward, Thursday’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will hog the limelight. The annualized GDP is expected to improve significantly to 2.4% vs. a decline of 0.6% reported earlier.
On the Australian front, the unprecedented third term for China’s leader XI Jinping has shaken the aussie bulls. Growth prospects in China are at stake which is impacting the trade projections of Australia. Apart from that, Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is gaining more traction. According to the estimates, the headline inflation will accelerate to 7.0% vs. the prior release of 6.1% on an annual basis.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6366
|Daily SMA50
|0.6625
|Daily SMA100
|0.6781
|Daily SMA200
|0.7005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6411
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6272
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6194
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6531
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cross the 0.6350 hurdle, Aussie Inflation/US GDP in focus
AUD/USD has faced barricades around 0.6350 amid China’s Jinping-infused pessimism. A fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks likely. Fears of recession in the US economy have accelerates as US Yellen cited that the one cannot be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical structures
EUR/USD has been drifting to the upside as the US dollar tails off below micro daily trendline support as the following will illustrate. It's early days in what will be a busy week. US dollar bears are pressing the bulls back below key trendline support.
GBP/USD marches towards 50-DMA hurdle as DXY traces softer yields, UK politics, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD cheers broad US dollar weakness, cautious optimism in the market to defend buyers. End of UK’s month-old political turmoil, Rishi Sunak’s credibility keeps buyers hopeful. Downbeat PMIs, geopolitical fears concerning Russia and hawkish Fed bets test upside momentum.
Gold rebound eyes $1,670 hurdle amid softer DXY
Gold price picks up bids to reverse the week-start loss, renews intraday high of late. DXY struggles amid cautious optimism, downbeat PMIs, ignores hawkish Fed bets. Risk catalysts can entertain XAU/USD buyers ahead of Thursday’s US Q3 GDP.
Chainlink: Countertrend moves towards the mid-$7.00 zone
Chainlink price is showing evidence of a continuation of the current countertrend rally. Since the weekend, the LINK price has risen by 3%, producing a large bullish engulfing candle. An influx of volume accompanies the trend.