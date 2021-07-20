AUD/USD struggles near multi-month lows, around 0.7325-30 area

- AUD/USD remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 jitters, a modest USD strength continued exerting downward pressure on the major.
- A solid rebound in the equity markets helped limit the downside for the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7325-30 region, just above eight-month lows touched earlier this Tuesday.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive day and was pressured by a combination of factors. Investors remain worried that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus would harm the global economic recovery. Apart from this, extended lockdowns in Australia’s two most populous states of Sydney and Victoria continued acting as a headwind for the Australian dollar.
Bulls failed to gain any respite after the minutes of the July 5 RBA meeting reiterated that the central bank's base scenario for the economy is that conditions for rate hikes will not be met before 2024. In other central bank events, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept Loan Prime Rates (LPR) for one year and five years intact around 3.85% and 4.65%, albeit did little to influence the China-proxy Australian dollar.
On the other hand, the US dollar stood tall near three-and-half-month tops amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, diminishing odds for an imminent Fed action in the near future, held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, along with a solid rebound in the equity markets, extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie and assisted the AUD/USD pair to hold above the 0.7300 mark.
However, the AUD/USD pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the recent bearish pressure might still be far from being over. This, in turn, favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7494
|Daily SMA50
|0.7627
|Daily SMA100
|0.7669
|Daily SMA200
|0.7588
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7417
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7321
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7391
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7401
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7457
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
