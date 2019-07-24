AUD/USD struggles near 1-1/2 week lows, well below 0.70 handle

- The ongoing USD upsurge continues to exert downward pressure on the major.
- Westpac anticipates an early RBA rate cut and added to the prevalent selling bias.
- A positive US-China trade-related development does little to lend any support.
The AUD/USD pair weakened farther below the key 0.70 psychological mark and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The pair extended its retracement slide from near three-month tops set last Friday and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session amid the ongoing US Dollar upsurge to near five-week tops.
As investors continue scaling back expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, the greenback was further supported by a deal to raise the US government debt ceiling.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar was further weighed down by the fact that one of the big four Australia banks - Westpac brought forward the timing of the next interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The investment bank now expects the RBA to deliver a 25 bps rate cut in October as compared to the previous forecast of a rate cut in November and exerted some additional downward pressure on the domestic currency.
Meanwhile, a positive trade-related development - wherein the officials from the US and China were reported to begin in-person trade talks sometime next week, failed to lend any support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - featuring the releases of flash manufacturing and services PMIs, along with New Home Sales data for June, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6983
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7004
|Daily SMA50
|0.6956
|Daily SMA100
|0.7016
|Daily SMA200
|0.709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6996
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.707
