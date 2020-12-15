AUD/USD: Strong rally continues to pause ahead of 0.7574/0.7638 resistances – Credit Suisse

The AUD/USD pair extends its consolidation below the start of a cluster of long-term Fibonacci retracements and the first core upside objective of the Credit Suisse analyst team starting at 0.7574, which is expected to cap for now.

Key quotes

“AUD/USD continues to consolidate as expected after reaching the beginning of a cluster of long-term Fibonacci retracements and our first core upside objective, starting at 0.7574, the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 fall, and stretching up to the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2011/2020 fall at 0.7624/38. We, therefore, continue to look for this resistance zone to cap at first and for the consolidation phase to extend.”

“Support is seen initially at 0.7507/00, which ideally now holds. Below here though can see a move back to 0.7485, removal of which would see a move to the 13-day exponential average at 0.7456/54 next, where we would expect to see a stronger attempt to hold.”

“Above 0.7638 can see the risk stay directly higher with resistance seen next at 0.7673/77 and then the April 2018 high at 0.7813.”