AUD/USD sticks to modest gains, upside seems limited amid geopolitical risks and bullish USD

- AUD/USD stages a modest recovery from a two-month low touched on Friday.
- The uptick seems unaffected by the Iranian attack on Israel over the weekend.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets favor the USD bulls and should cap gains for the pair.
The AUSD/USD pair attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week and recovers a part of Friday's losses to the 0.6455 area, or its lowest level since February 14. Spot prices, meanwhile, react little to the latest geopolitical developments and trade around the 0.6470-0.6475 region during the Asian session, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive.
Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria earlier this month, raising the risk of a further escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. The markets, however, remain relatively calm, which is evident from a generally positive tone around the US equity futures and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stands tall near its highest level since early November amid hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and caps the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
Data released from the US last week did little to ease concerns about still-sticky inflation and reinforced market expectations that the Fed will delay cutting interest rates this year. Adding to this, comments by a slew of influential FOMC members forced investors to push back their expectations for the first rate cut to September from June. The outlook keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated near the YTD peak touched last week, which, along with persistent geopolitical tensions, should underpin the safe-haven Greenback. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term.
Moving ahead, the market focus now shifts to the US economic docket – featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with Fedspeak and geopolitical developments, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair ahead of the Chinese macro data dump during the Asian session on Tuesday. Investors this week will also take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance and the release of Australian employment details on Thursday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6474
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6464
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6544
|Daily SMA50
|0.6543
|Daily SMA100
|0.6602
|Daily SMA200
|0.6543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6456
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6644
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6456
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6667
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6607
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6700 as traders look through Middle East escalation
AUD/USD is on the front foot, heading toward 0.6700 in early Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains undeterred by the weekend's Iranian attack on Israel amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Traders look through the Middle East escalation, as major world economies urge restraint.
Gold regains poise above $2,350 amid Iran-Israel conflict
Gold price resumes uptrend on Middle East escalation after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend. US Dollar stays uninspired by geopolitical tensions, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Gold likely to stay supported ahead of top-tier US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen refreshes multi-decade low against USD, bears not ready to give up yet
The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
ARB, STRK, AXS: Three token unlocks worth over $350 million to watch out for ahead of Bitcoin halving week
Several ecosystems have their unlock events lined up for next week, starting Sunday, April 14. Millions of dollars’ worth of tokens will be unleashed into the market, increasing the individual circulating supplies of the projects.
Week ahead: More inflation data on the way as rate cut bets thrown into disarray
CPI numbers due in the UK, Japan, Canada and New Zealand. China to also come into the spotlight as Q1 GDP eyed. US retail sales to kickstart the week as earnings season gets underway.