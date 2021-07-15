AUD/USD sticks to intraday losses, holds above mid-0.7400s

- COVID-19 jitters, softer Chinese GDP print prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Thursday.
- A subdued USD price action helped limit any deeper losses ahead of US data/Powell’s testimony.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the 0.7465 region, just a few pips above daily lows.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's positive move, instead met with some fresh supply on Thursday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The Australian state of Victoria was ordered into a five-day lockdown on Thursday following a spike in COVID-19 infections, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a slowdown in Chinese economic growth exerted some additional pressure on the China-proxy aussie. In fact, China's annualized GDP growth for the second quarter of 2021 stood at 7.9% as against consensus estimates pointing to 8.1% and 18.3% previous.
The negative factors, to a larger extent, were offset by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which was seen as the only factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. The greenback was weighed down by an extension of the previous day's sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish testimony.
During the semi-annual congressional testimony, Powell reiterated that the spike in inflation was only temporary. His remarks overshadowed this week's inflation figures, which showed that the US producer prices posted their biggest annual increase in nearly 11 years and consumer prices jumped to the highest level in more than 13 years in June.
Looking at the broader picture, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past one week or so. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle, which might be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase before the next leg down. The technical set-up supports prospects for further near-term downfall.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. This, along with the US bond yields and Powell's second day of congressional testimony, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7465
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7514
|Daily SMA50
|0.7653
|Daily SMA100
|0.7681
|Daily SMA200
|0.7585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7487
|Previous Daily Low
|0.743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7599
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7409
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7445
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7502
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7558
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
