- AUD/USD regains positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes, a recovery in the risk sentiment weighs on the buck.
- China’s COVID-19 woes should cap optimistic moves and act as a headwind for the Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.6640 region on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the early European session. The intraday positive move lifts spot prices back above the 0.6700 mark and is supported by the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling.
A combination of factors fails to assist the Greenback to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and offers some support to the AUD/USD pair. A dovish assessment of the November FOMC meeting minutes released last week cemented market bets for a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike in December. This, along with a slight recovery in the global risk sentiment, undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
That said, the worsening COVID-19 situation in China, should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and act as a headwind for the China-proxy Australian Dollar. In fact, China reported another record-high number of COVID-19 infections on Monday and the imposition of new restrictions prompted a wave of protests in several cities. This adds to worries about a further slowdown in economic activity and might continue to weigh on the market sentiment.
Furthermore, the overnight hawkish comments by influential FOMC members should help limit the downside for the buck and further contribute to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard reiterated that more rate hikes are coming. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for further gains.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Market participants now look to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for some impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday and this week's important US economic data, including the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6706
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|0.6645
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6597
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6688
|Daily SMA200
|0.6933
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6752
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6642
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains below 1.0400 ahead of German inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto recovery gains below the 1.0400 mark heading in early Europe. The renewed sell-off in the US Dollar amid the China reopening optimism underpins the Euro. Focus shifts to ECB-speak and Germany's inflation data.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 with eyes on BOE’s Bailey, Fed talks
GBP/USD is cheering a broadly weaker US Dollar amid firmer sentiment while holding higher ground near 1.2000 in early European trading hours. China's reopening optimism spurs risk flows and boosts the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of Bailey's testimony and Fedspeak.
Gold recovery needs acceptance above $1,760
Gold price picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s losses amid cautious optimism in the financial markets. Easing in China Covid numbers, efforts to defend reality sector join downbeat US Dollar to favor Gold buyers. Hopes of more positives from China signal further upside.
Can XRP price kick-start 30% upswing if China removes zero-Covid restrictions?
XRP price shows that it is taking its sweet time to overcome and sustain above a crucial resistance level. It could catalyze a quick run-up.
Hawkish Fed speak adds to marco headwinds
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an online event that the Fed will need to hike rates into next year and that there is still "a ways to go" before a policy is "restrictive."