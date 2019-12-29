AUD/USD steps back to 0.6975 in a reaction to mixed weekend news

- AUD/USD drops at the week’s start amid mixed trade/political headlines that crossed wires during the weekend.
- Chinese efforts to alter the loan pricing regime, statements on phase-one confused traders.
- Geopolitical tension in Iraq and Syria negatively affects the market’s risk tone during the year-end thin trading session.
Having been as the week’s top performer by the last week, the AUD/USD pair pulls back to 0.6976 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair might have taken the weekend news from China as a reason to step further away from the key 0.7000 round-figure.
South China Morning Post (SCMP) came out with the developments on the phase-one. The Chinese news media relied on Chinese ambassador saying that there is no problem with Beijing meeting its phase one commitments, but the US must also live up to its vows on issues such as Taiwan. Earlier, the US President Donald Trump said that the two sides are nearing a phase-one signing but no timetable was announced for the same.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg news mentioned that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) ordered financial institutions to stop using the one-year lending rate as its reference rate beginning January 1. Instead, the banks will now have to rely on Loan Prime Rate (LPR). Some consider it as a sign of an upcoming rate cut as LPR is at 4.15% compared to the old benchmark at 4.35%.
On the geopolitical front, Reuters conveyed that the US military undertook “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group as per the US Pentagon on Sunday. This doesn’t go well to the market’s risk sentiment amid sparse trading period during the year-end holiday mood.
The Asian markets are still less active to respond fully to the weekend headlines and await Tokyo open’s reaction. Additionally, a lack of major data/events on the economic calendar also restricts the market’s performance off-late.
Technical Analysis
The current price set-up confirms pullback from the monthly rising channel resistance, at 0.7000 now. However, bearish bias can’t be established unless breaking the channel’s support and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level surrounding 0.6900 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6976
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6879
|Daily SMA50
|0.6853
|Daily SMA100
|0.6816
|Daily SMA200
|0.6901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.707
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline
AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.