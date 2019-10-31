- AUD/USD still trades around three months high after China’s official activity numbers.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI stays under 50 level, Non-Manufacturing PMI lags behind consensus.
- The pair recently benefited from upbeat Aussie building permits, risk-tone remains compressed.
With the weaker than anticipated statistics from the largest customer, AUD/USD steps back from the highest since late-July while declining to 0.6910 during early Thursday.
China’s NBS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slipped below 49.8 consensus and prior to 49.3, extending a move under the contraction territory, whereas Non-Manufacturing PMI weakened more than 53.9 forecasts to 52.8 in October.
Surprise rally in the September month Building Permits data from Australia, to 7.62% MoM from 0.5% forecast, as well as upbeat prints of Import Price Index and Export Price Index recently pleased the Aussie buyers to print fresh high since late-July.
Market’s risk sentiment has been confined off-late as investors await confirmation of how the US-China trade talks will progress considering the cancellation of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Chile. However, Reuters’ report that the United States (US) plans to allow China, Russia, and European countries to renew sanction waivers concerning Iran is likely to play positive for the trading sentiment. Elsewhere, the recent polls for the likely upcoming December election in the United Kingdom (UK) show that the Tory leader Boris Johnson is gaining ground, which in turn could help recede Brexit uncertainty.
Even so, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay under pressure while taking rounds to 1.78%, following a mildly positive closing by Wall Street.
Investors will now keep an eye over trade/Brexit headlines while also following data/events from the economic calendar for fresh impulse. Among the first, monetary policy meeting by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could be on the traders’ radar.
Technical Analysis
200-day Simple Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6957, followed by 0.7000 round-figure, is now up on the bulls’ radar unless prices decline below 0.6900. In doing so, last week’s top of 0.6885 and 100-day SMA level of 0.6850 can entertain countertrend traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD: 1-week-old rising channel caps recent recovery
GBP/USD stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a fortnight old run-up. The upper line of the channel restricts pair’s latest rise amid neutral RSI conditions.
USD/JPY breaches 108.80s amid Fed-led USD weakness
USD/JPY finally breached the confluence of the 21 and 50-hour moving averages near 108.80 amid ongoing broad US dollar sell-off. The pair saw a vicious spike overnight following the Fed rate decision. Focus on BOJ decision.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.