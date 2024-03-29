AUD/USD stands still with the market awaiting the US Core PCE inflation figures and personal spending insights.

Forecasts suggest a slight slowdown in Core PCE inflation for February, with personal income and spending data also in focus.

Australian economic indicators hint at a cooling economy, increasing speculation on RBA's future rate decisions.

The Aussie Dollar remains subdued against the US Dollar on Friday due to thin liquidity conditions in the observance of Good Friday. A busy economic docket in the United States (US) might entertain Forex market traders with the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and Federal Reserve officials' speeches. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6513, virtually unchanged.

AUD/USD traders eye US key economic data ahead of the weekend

The AUD/USD price action shows traders waiting to release the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Core PCE for February. The consensus foresees the latter slowing from 0.4% to 0.3% MoM, with annual figures expected to remain unchanged at 2.8% as in January. In the meantime, headline PCE is expected to tick higher from 0.3% to 0.4% MoM and, in the 12 months to February, rise from 2.4% to 2.5%.

Alongside that data, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release Personal Income and Personal Spending data, which would shed some light on American consumer behavior. According to BBH analysts, the jump in February Retail Sales could underpin personal spending data.

On the Australia’s front, economic data revealed during the week, revealed that monthly inflation was below estimates, with Retail Sales missing forecasts. With the economy beginning to show signs of slowing down, has raised expectations for potential interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) toward the second half of 2024.

Next week, Aussie’s Judo Bank PMI figures, along with the RBA's latest meeting minutes, could shed some light on the economy's progress.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The AUD/SD remains neutral to downward biased. Ahead of the release of US PCE, look for stir resistance at the confluence of the 100 and the 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at 0.6546. Further upside is seen at the 100-DMA at 0.6594, ahead of 0.6600. On the flip side, first support is seen at 0.6500, followed by the March 5 low of 0.6477.