AUD/USD steadily climbs back closer to 0.7600 mark amid softer USD

- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the fourth consecutive session.
- The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a softer tone surrounding the USD.
- Thursday’s disappointing US macro data did little to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the early North American session and refreshed daily tops in the last hour, with bulls making a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7600 mark.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and is now looking to build on this week's solid rebound from the 0.7475 region, or six-month lows. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar provided an additional boost to the AUD/USD pair.
Mixed signals from Fed officials on the US inflation now seemed to act as a headwind for the greenback. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the price pressures should ease on their own. Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the high inflation would last longer than expected. This, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
The USD failed to gain any respite from Thursday's softer US macro releases. The final GDP report confirmed that the US economy expanded by a 6.4% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2021, matching the preliminary estimates. This was largely offset by the disappointing releases of Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and did little to provide any impetus to the USD.
Market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the positive move or once again face rejection near the 0.7600 mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7587
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7674
|Daily SMA50
|0.7725
|Daily SMA100
|0.7721
|Daily SMA200
|0.7558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.76
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.754
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly high after soft US data
EUR/USD trades above 1.1950 as US data failed to impress. Q1 GDP was confirmed at 6.4% while weekly unemployment claims remain above 400K. Stocks up, yields up, indicating prevalent risk-appetite.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3905 on disappointing BOE
The UK Central Bank maintained its monetary policy on hold. The statement had a dovish bias, as it said that “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy,” until they see significant progress toward their goals.
XAU/USD looks to retest $1794 if the rebound sustains
Gold catches a fresh bid but remains confined in a familiar range. US dollar remains broadly subdued amid a return of risk appetite. Firmer Treasury yields to limit the upside in gold price.
Bitcoin continues to lead pack as crypto market recovers
Bitcoin price looks ready to trigger a 15% rally after a minor retracement. Ethereum price seems to be forming a higher low, which could lead to a potential retest of $2,319.
Tesla explodes through $635, targets $715 next
TSLA stock exploded through the key $635 resistance level. The electric vehicle sector leader boosted by risk-on post-FOMC. Tesla stock on course to test big $715 resistance level.