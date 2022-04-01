A power-pack action is expected on Friday as the US docket will report Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is likely to land at 490k, much lower than the previous figure of 678k. This will have a significant impact on the likely decision on the interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The US dollar index (DXY) has advanced near 98.40 on downbeat market sentiment as global equities lose shine on fading optimism over the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The DXY has sensed a sheer responsive buying near 97.70 after being a value bet for the market participants. Thursday’s data batch has brought some optimism for the greenback despite a slightly lower Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation at 5.4% than the estimate of 5.5%.

A preliminary estimate for the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is 49.7 lower than the earlier print of 50.4. Australia, being a major exporter to China possesses a positive relationship with the above-mentioned data. The aussie dollar has remained a frontline performer in the Fx domain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rising prices of commodities have underpinned the antipodean against major currencies. Even a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will continue to push the push aussie higher as Europe’s aim to attain independence from Russian oil will shift its dependency for energy on the commodity-exporting currency.

The AUD/USD pair is oscillating in a range of 0.7456-0.7537 the whole week as investors are waiting for the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls and Caixin Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.