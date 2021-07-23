AUD/USD steadies around 0.7370, looks to close fourth week in the red

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD lost its traction after edging higher toward 0.7400.
  • AUD/USD looks to close fourth straight week in the negative territory.
  • US Dollar Index holds near 93.00 after mixed PMI data.

The AUD/USD pair climbed toward 0.7400 during the European trading hours but lots its traction in the second half of the day. At the moment, the pair is down 0.1% on the day at 0.7370 and remains on track to close the fourth straight week in the negative territory.

USD stays resilient against its rivals after PMI data

Earlier in the day, the AUD managed to find demand amid the upbeat market mood. Although the risk-positive market environment remained intact in the second half of the day with the S&P 500 reaching a new all-time high, the greenback preserved its strength and made it difficult for AUD/USD to push higher. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% at 92.94.

The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a record-setting pace in July with the Markit Manufacturing PMI improving to 63.1 from 62.1 in June. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 59.8 and missed the market expectation of 64.8.

Commenting on the PMI surveys, "inflationary pressures and supply constraints – both in terms of labour and materials shortages - nevertheless remain major sources of uncertainty among businesses, as does the delta variant, all of which has pushed business optimism about the year ahead to the lowest seen so far this year," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.737
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7379
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7462
Daily SMA50 0.7602
Daily SMA100 0.7656
Daily SMA200 0.7591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7398
Previous Daily Low 0.7342
Previous Weekly High 0.7504
Previous Weekly Low 0.7391
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7363
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7348
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7316
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7291
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7404
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7429
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7461

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns

EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns

EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 and down on the day. Markit's US Services PMI missed estimates with 59.8, souring sentiment. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. The ECB's dovish decision pressures the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to this level after UK Retail Sales beat estimates but Markit's PMIs missed on both sides of the pond. Covid headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support

Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.

Gold News

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher

Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.

Read more

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood

Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures