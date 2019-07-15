AUD/USD steadies above 0.70, focus shifts to RBA minutes

- Upbeat data from China help antipodeans gather strength.
- US Dollar Index inches higher toward 97 handle on Monday.
- RBA is scheduled to publish the minutes of its July meeting on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair started the week on a positive note as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from China allowed the AUD to gather strength. After advancing to an 11-day high of 0.7038, the pair has gone into a consolidation phased and was last seen trading at 0.7036, adding 0.38% on a daily basis.
The data from China revealed that the real GDP in the second quarter expanded by 1.6% on a quarterly basis to surpass the market expectation of 1.5%. Moreover, retail sales in China increased by 9.8% and industrial production grew by 6.3% on a yearly basis in June with both readings coming in above analysts' estimates.
In the second half of the day, the greenback staged a technical recovery to limit the pair's upside. Nevertheless, with investors waiting for the RBA to publish the minutes of its July meeting, at which the bank decided to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points, the pair stayed in its daily range.
Commenting on the fact that AUD net shorts dropped for the second straight week last according to the CFTC Commitment of Traders Report, "Hopes are building that the RBA’s pre-emptive rate cuts and looser fiscal policy outlook may be sufficient stimulus for now," Rabobank analysts said.
The NY Fed today reported that the Empire State Manufacturing Survey's General Business Conditions Index improved to 4.3 in July from -8.6 in June and came in better than the market expectation of 2. The US Dollar Index pulled away from the weekly low that it set at 96.72 on Friday but seems to be having a difficult time gathering enough momentum to break above the 97 mark. At the moment, the index is up 0.23% on the day at 96.95.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.6958
|Daily SMA100
|0.7035
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7026
|Previous Daily Low
|0.697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1260 as recovery loses steam
The EUR/USD pair attempted to recover some ground but lost momentum around 1.1280, now near daily lows. Majors confined to tight intraday ranges amid a limited macroeconomic calendar, central banks’ pessimism.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY: unable to recoup the 108.00 level
Mixed Chinese data fell short of spooking growth concerns, Q2 GDP at 27 years low. Quiet macroeconomic start to the week in Europe and the US. USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as it remains below the 108.30 level.
Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.