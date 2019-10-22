AUD/USD stays under pressure around 100-day EMA, eyes on RBA’s Kent’s speech

- AUD/USD remains on the back foot after registering the first negative daily closing in five the previous day.
- News concerning the US-China trade relations has been downbeat off-late.
- RBA’s Kent’s speech will be followed closely considering the latest swift in job numbers.
Following its pullback from the five-week high, AUD/USD holds on to weakness while trading around 0.6850 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
Fading positive trade sentiment and the US Dollar (USD) strength amid a mild risk-on seems to have played their roles in dragging the Aussie backward from the multi-week high.
Among the trade catalysts comments from the White House Economic Adviser that unresolved trade issues with China during the initial talks could spill over into phase two. Also adding the pessimism is the latest news from the US Department of Commerce that ordered antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of aluminum wire and cable from China in order to ascertain that the dragon nation sold them at less than fair value.
On the other hand, the USD recently benefited from the market’s risk aversion amid the Brexit doubts as well as upbeat reading of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index that avoided a negative reading and rose to the highest since April.
Investors will now keep an eye over the speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent who is to participate in a panel discussion at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, in Sydney. It should be noted that the recent comments from the Aussie central bank have been mixed but a surprise decline in the Aussie Unemployment Rate will be remembered while following the comments from the RBA policymaker.
With the US economic calendar being almost empty, trade/Brexit headlines will hold their importance to drive markets.
Technical Analysis
A sustained decline below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6850 becomes necessary for the bears to expect the return of 0.6820 and 0.6800. Should prices reverse, an upside break of 0.6885 can propel the pair to 0.6900/10 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.