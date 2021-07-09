AUD/USD stages a solid comeback towards 0.7500 amid risk recovery, PBOC’s RRR cut

- AUD/USD rebounds firmly with S&P 500 futures, as risk rebounds.
- PBOC cuts RRR to support the economy, rescues AUD bulls.
- The pair awaits Fed Monetary Policy Report amid a scarce US docket.
AUD/USD is extending the U-turn from seven-month lows of 0.7409, underpinned by the return of risk appetite and the Chinese central bank’s rate cut announcement.
At the press time, the currency pair adds 0.63% on the day to trade near-daily highs of 0.7478, looking to recapture the 0.7500 threshold.
The aussie’s rebound was fuelled by a recovery in the risk sentiment, with the European stocks back in the green zone on bargain hunting after Thursday’s steep drop.
The S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, also jumped 0.50% towards 4,350, as markets put aside concerns over slowing global economic recovery due to the Delta covid variant flareups.
Further, the People’s Bank of China’s cut to its Reserve Ratio Requirement (RRR), in order to support the economy, offered another tailwind to the aussie’s turnaround. Meanwhile, rallying oil and copper prices amid China’s move also collaborate with the upside in the resource-liked AUD.
Earlier in the Asian session, the aussie attacked the 0.7400 level after Chinese CPI and PPI growth edged down in June, in light of a fall in pork and commodity prices. A temporary rebound in the US dollar also weighed negatively on the spot.
Attention now turns towards the Fed’s Monetary Policy Report amid a lack of first-tier economic data from the US. In the meantime, the broader market sentiment will continue to influence the risk-sensitive aussie dollar.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7475
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7555
|Daily SMA50
|0.7673
|Daily SMA100
|0.7698
|Daily SMA200
|0.7578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7496
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7416
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7445
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7528
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
