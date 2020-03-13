AUD/USD slumps to lowest level since November 2008, trades near 0.6150

- Risk aversion starts to dominate markets in American session.
- US Dollar Index climbs to fresh two-week highs above 98.60.
- Wall Street's main indexes erase majority of early gains.
The AUD/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the American session and erased more than 100 pips in an hours to slump to its lowest level since November 2008 at 0.6135. As of writing, the pair was down 1.23% on the day at 0.6160.
Markets turn risk-averse
A barrage of headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak seems to be forcing investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets, such as the AUD, ahead of the weekend and weighing on the pair. Reflecting the dismal market mood, Wall Street's main indexes, which started the day around 5% higher, erased the majority of the earlier gains.
On the other hand, the greenback is capitalizing on risk-off flows and keeping the bearish pressure on the pair intact. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 1% on the day near 98.60.
Later in the day, US President Trump will be holding a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak. According to some reports, President Trump could declare a national emergency to free up the funds needed in the economic relief package.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6144
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48
|Today daily open
|0.6236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6584
|Daily SMA50
|0.6718
|Daily SMA100
|0.6792
|Daily SMA200
|0.6823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6492
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6213
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.632
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
