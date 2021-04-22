AUD/USD slumps below 0.7700 as market mood sours

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in late American session.
  • US Dollar Index extends daily rebound toward 91.50.
  • Wall Street's main indexes trade deep in the negative territory.

After fluctuating around 0.7750 during the first half of the day, the AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session and touched a daily low of 0.7691. As of writing, the pair was down 0.65% on the day at 0.7700.

USD capitalizes on safe-haven flows

The souring market mood and the broad-based USD strength weigh on AUD/USD. According to several reports, US President Biden will unveil his spending plan for families and child care and will propose to increase tax on the wealthy to pay for it.

Reflecting the negative impact of this headline on market sentiment, Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply and the US Dollar Index (DXY) pushed higher. At the moment, the S&P 500 Index is losing 0.7% on a daily basis and the DXY is up 0.3% at 91.37.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 547,000 in the week ending April 17. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 617,000, it failed to provide a boost to risk sentiment.

On Friday, the Commonwealth Bank's preliminary Services PMI and Manufacturing PMI for April will be featured in the Australian economic docket. Later in the day, investors will be paying close attention to the IHS Markit's Manufacturing and Services PMI figures for the US. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7706
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 0.7753
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7659
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7682
Daily SMA200 0.7441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7763
Previous Daily Low 0.7699
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7714
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.765
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7802
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.20 after the ECB, as market's mood turns sour

EUR/USD pierces 1.20 after the ECB, as market's mood turns sour

EUR/USD is trading  sub-1.2000 but near the figure, in a mixture of upbeat US employment data and plummeting Wall Street. US equities sunk following reports of US President JOE Biden's plan to hike capital gains tax.  

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength

GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level

XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level

Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.

Gold News

Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550

Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550

Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000. 

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities

S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities

The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures