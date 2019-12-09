- AUD/USD remains on the defensive amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
- The USD fails to capitalize on the post-NFP positive move and might lend support.
- The market focus now shifts to the latest FOMC policy update, due later this week.
The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the 0.6820 horizontal support.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, rather met with some fresh supply and extended Friday's post-NFP pullback from the 0.6855-60 supply zone. It is worth recalling that the latest US monthly employment details showed that employers added 266K jobs in November and unemployment rate unexpectedly dipped to 3.5%, which provided a goodish lift to the US dollar and exerted some pressure on the major.
Weighed down by trade uncertainty
The USD struggled to build on the previous session's positive momentum, albeit persistent uncertainty over phase one US-China trade deal turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the China-proxy Australian dollar. In the latest development, top White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed on Friday that the December 15 deadline to impose the new tariffs on Chinese products remains in place.
Despite the pullback, the pair remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past four trading sessions. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday. Meanwhile, the key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy update, due later this week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6822
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6813
|Daily SMA100
|0.6812
|Daily SMA200
|0.6915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6844
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds
Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. China's data may embolden President Trump to take more aggressive measures.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range above mid-108.00s
USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a narrow band and consolidated last week’s losses. US-China trade uncertainties continued underpinning the JPY’s safe-haven status. Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update.