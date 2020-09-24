AUD/USD slides further below mid-0.7000s, two-month lows

By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD witnessed some heavy selling for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Renewed coronavirus jitters, the risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
  • Technical selling below the 0.7100 further contributed to the pair’s ongoing downfall.

The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday and dived to over two-week lows, around the 0.7030 region.

The pair prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and has now retreated over 300 pips from the vicinity of the 0.7345 supply zone amid sustained US dollar buying interest. Renewed concern about the second wave of coronavirus infections continued weighing on investors sentiment and boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

The USD bulls largely shrugged off warnings by various Fed officials on Wednesday, stressing the need for more fiscal stimulus to sustain the economic recovery, instead took cues from the prevalent risk-off environment. The anti-risk flow further weighed on the perceived riskier Australian dollar and contributed to the AUD/USD pair's ongoing slide.

Given the overnight breakthrough the 0.7140 horizontal support and a subsequent fall below the 0.7100 round-figure mark, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards 100-day SMA, around the key 0.7000 psychological mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and New Home Sales data. This, along with a scheduled testimony by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus.

In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in driving the AUD/USD pair through the European trading session on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7041
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.7077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7278
Daily SMA50 0.7201
Daily SMA100 0.6996
Daily SMA200 0.6772
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7178
Previous Daily Low 0.7068
Previous Weekly High 0.7346
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7136
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7037
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7148
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7218
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

