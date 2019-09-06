AUD/USD sits near multi-week tops, comfortably above 0.6800 handle

- The USD fails to preserve Thursday’s US data-led up-move and helped regain traction.
- The latest optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks remained supportive.
- Friday’s key focus will remain on the US jobs report and Powell’s scheduled speech.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a positive bias on Friday and is currently placed near multi-week tops - around the 0.6825-30 region.
After the overnight late pullback and a subsequent dip to the 0.6800 neighbourhood during the Asian session on Friday, the pair managed to regain traction and turned higher for the fourth consecutive session amid the latest optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks.
US-China trade optimism remained supportive
It is worth reporting that officials from the US and China suggested that negotiations will kick off again in early October. This against the backdrop of this week's RBA decision to maintain status-quo and mostly in line Australian GDP figures continued underpinning the China-proxy Aussie.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce, led by a surprise increase in the US private-sector payrolls and upbeat ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which coupled with the prevalent risk-on mood, remained supportive of the pair's bid tone.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or witnesses some selling pressure at higher levels as investors start positioning for Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.
This followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech during the US trading session might influence investors' expectations about the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually provide a fresh impetus for the pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6829
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6764
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6917
|Daily SMA200
|0.7026
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.683
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6816
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.685
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1050 amid weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat amid optimism about trade.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2300 amid speculation about UK elections date
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300 amid speculation that the opposition would like to hold elections on October 29, potentially forcing PM Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range near 107.00 handle, NFP/Powell’s speech awaited
A late USD rebound on Thursday helped the pair to build on this week’s up-move. Technical buying above 106.75 supply zone aggravated the move on Thursday. Investors turned cautious ahead of Friday’s US jobs report/Powell’s speech.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016. The benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.