AUD/USD: Risk-off caps the bounce to 0.6930, focus on US data

- Bounces on USD retreat amid falling US yields, but gains capped by risk-off.
- Next of relevance remains the US macro data as trade-related news to dominate.
The AUD/USD pair popped its range trade around 0.6915 region and hit fresh daily tops near 0.6930, tracking the retreat in the US dollar across the board amid a collapse in the US 10-year Treasury yields to fresh 20-month lows below 2.160%.
The mounting fears of a global recession, following the start of a new trade war between the US and Mexico, killed the appetite for the risk assets across the financial markets this Friday. As a result, the global yields slumped, led by the declines in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Despite the latest uptick, the AUD bulls lack vigor on widespread risk aversion and uncertainty over the US-China trade spat. Further, the commodity-currency also remains displeased by the falling oil and copper prices.
Meanwhile, the aggressive calls for an RBA rate cut next month combined with dismal Chinese and Australian fundamentals continue to remain a weight on the Aussie. The official Chinese manufacturing and services PMI reports released earlier today disappointed markets and accentuated the China slowdown fears.
Attention now turns towards the US Core PCE Price index and Consumer Sentiment data for fresh dollar trades while the risk trends will continue to remain the main market driver.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6919
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6937
|Daily SMA50
|0.7036
|Daily SMA100
|0.7084
|Daily SMA200
|0.7131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6899
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6971
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.