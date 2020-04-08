AUD/USD rises to three-week highs near 0.6250

- Aussie holds on to gains despite Australian data and downgrade.
- AUD/USD improves technical outlook after breaking last week highs.
The AUD/USD pair broke above 0.6210/15 and climbed to 0.6237, reaching the highest level since March 16. The latest leg higher took place as equity prices in Wall Street extended gains. The Aussie remains among the top performer on Wednesday despite weaker than expected Australian data and the downgrade.
Improvement in market sentiment
The Dow Jones is rising 2.65% and the Nasdaq gains 2.15%. The decision of Bernie Sanders to end his 2020 presidential campaign boosted prices further. As US stocks printed fresh highs, AUD/USD rose further also supported by technical factors after breaking above the Tuesday and last week highs.
Earlier on Wednesday, housing data in Australia came in below expectation, and S&P cut Australia’s credit rating outlook AAA from stable to negative. The aussie was affected only for a few minutes.
The key driver in the weekly rally of AUD/USD is the improvement in market sentiment and a weaker US dollar across the board. The DXY is up 0.17% after trimming most of its daily gains and holding in positive territory because of the slide of EUR and CHF.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|0.6169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6052
|Daily SMA50
|0.6412
|Daily SMA100
|0.664
|Daily SMA200
|0.6739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6209
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6074
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6362
